Whitney Cummings Leaks Her Own Nude Photo After Extortion Attempt

Comedian Whitney Cummings tweeted out a nude photo on Monday to get ahead of an extortion attempt. The former Roseanne producer said someone tried to blackmail her with a bath photo she accidentally shared on her Instagram Story herself. Cummings later said the person claims they have access to her iCloud account.

1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

Early Monday, Cummings revealed on Twitter that she accidentally shared a photo of herself in the bathtub on her Isntagram Story that showed a nipple. The photo was only up briefly, but long enough for people to take screenshots. Some of those people have been trying to blackmail her with the screenshots.

Cummings then tweeted a screenshot of a conversation with one of these people. “How much would it cost to not share this photo?” the person asked. Cummings then included the unedited photo.

“They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me,” Cummings wrote. “So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

Cummings said she was not going to share the names of the people trying to extort her because they “might be dumb kids.”

I’m not posting the names of the people trying to extort me because some of them might be dumb kids. I wouldn’t want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever or else every time someone Googled me, they’d see me shoplifting a NO FEAR t-shirt. . — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

In the last message on the subject, Cummings wrote, “Now I’m getting threatened with ‘We have access to your iCloud.’ I’ll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes. Frankly I’m way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I’ve screen grabbed.”

Cummings is not the first female celebrity to share nude photos on her Twitter page to circumvent hackers and blackmailers. Back in June, Bella Thorne shared explicit photos of herself and revealed her account was hacked.

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” Thorne wrote at the time. “Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with, in other words here’s my boobies. So here f— u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press.”

Cummings’ most recent stand-up special, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? is now available to stream on Netflix. In 2018, she worked as an executive producer on Roseanne for ABC.

