‘Whiskey Cavalier’s Lauren Cohan’s Grandfather Passed During Final Episode

Lauren Cohan could not live-tweet the Whiskey Cavalier series finale last week because her grandfather died earlier the same day.

“Hi Whiskey fans, I’m sorry that I won’t be able to tweet during the finale episode tonight. My Grandfather passed and I am spending the evening with my family. Sending love to you all,” the former Walking Dead star wrote on Twitter May 22.

Cohan has mentioned her grandfather in past interviews.

“My immediate and extended family is very musical. Almost everyone sings or plays an instrument,” Cohan told Us Weekly in March. “My grandfather writes ballets in his spare time, and a big family gathering always involves Elton John songs around the piano.”

During her Entertainment Weekly Walking Dead exit interview, she quoted her grandfather when discussing how hard it is to say goodbye to anything.

“…There’s always goodbyes, and something that my grandfather always said to me is, ‘Every goodbye is the start the next hello.’ The sad and emotional things will happen anyway,” Cohan explained last year. “I do need to give whole space for them to happen, but I don’t need to sit in my bedroom and look at photos and get sad. I don’t need to seek out the grief of this transition. But I don’t really know how else to say it other than I don’t feel like I’m leaving, and maybe that’s because it hasn’t sunk in.”

Whiskey Cavalier was canceled the week before the Season 1 finale aired thanks to low ratings. The dramedy did earn some fans though, many of whom were annoyed that the finale had a cliffhanger which will never be resolved.

“Dear [Whiskey Cavalier] Fans, I had so much fun with you guys on our #WhiskeyWednesday tweet parties… I truly appreciate the love and support you’ve given us,” Cohan tweeted on May 12. “And to our amazing cast and crew, thank you for bringing this show to life! I love you guys so, so much.”

While there was a report that ABC was reconsidering its decision, creator David Hemingson confirmed on Twitter that the show is definitely canceled.

“Friends: I just got the sad news that [ABC] has passed. [Whiskey Cavalier] has been fully and finally cancelled,” Hemingson said. “Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support.”

He continued, “It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile.”

Whiskey Cavalier starred Cohan as CIA agent Frankie Trowbridge who is paired with Scandal star Scott Foley’s FBI Special Agent Will Chase. The show’s unusual title referenced Chase’s codename, and it was produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Cohan shot to game as Maggie Greene on The Walking Dead, starring in over 100 episodes before leaving last year. She also starred in the movies Mile 22, All Eyez on Me and The Boy.

Photo credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images