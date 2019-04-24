Where Did Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson Get Those Infinity Gauntlet-Style Bracelets?

Fans went crazy for Scarlett Johansson‘s Infinity Gauntlet-inspired bracelet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, wondering where they could get one of their own.

Johansson wore an elaborate set of five rings and a bracelet, connected by a gold chain with a large stone on the back of her hand. The piece served as a minimalist rendering of the Infinity Gauntlet from from last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, and fashion-forward fans were jealous.

According to a report by Vogue, the bracelet and rings set was put together by Johansson’s stylist, Molly Dickson. Dickson was was also credited for the Versace chain-mail style gown with panels cut out of the back, allowing fans their best look yet at Johansson’s sprawling rose tattoo.

While the bracelet and rings took over social media, some fans were confused about their origin. Uncredited reports began to emerge that Johansson had been given her scaled-down Infinity Gauntlet by her boyfriend, Colin Jost. Jost is a head writer on Saturday Night Live, and co-host of the “weekend Update” segment.

“Omg her nerd of boyfriend created that dope Infinity Gauntlet bracelet she wore today,” one fan tweeted.

While this doesn’t appear to be true, it makes sense as wishful thinking for fans. Many have been dying to see Jost put a ring on Johansson’s finger, so it stands to reason that five rings would be even better.

Dickson or Jost or whoever made the bracelet was not the only one with the idea. Brie Larson wore a similar set up, though hers lacked a chain, putting the sixth stone on her wrist instead. According to Vogue it was commissioned by her stylist, Samantha McMillian, who had it made from an ornate golden Irene Neuwirth cuff.

Meanwhile, fans interpreted story hints from Larson and Johansson wearing the gauntlets,wondering if it foreshadowed something for their characters. Captain Marvel might make a good candidate to wear the Infinity Gauntlet, though Black Widow seems unlikely.

It could also be the next step forward in making comic book culture mainstream. Not so long ago it would have been unthinkable for a Hollywood star to wear a model of the Infinity Gauntlet on the red carpet, but these days most movie fans can name the powers and properties of every stone.

The completion of the gauntlet was at the center of Infinity War, which left off on a major cliffhanger. Fans have waited through a long, torturous year to see what’s next.

On Friday, they will finally get their chance. Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters everywhere on Friday, April 26.