Here’s Where Iggy Azalea’s Leaked Photos Came From

Iggy Azalea has taken a step out of the spotlight after topless photos of herself leaked earlier this week, and many are wondering where exactly the photos came from.

According to a lengthy since-deleted statement shared by the rapper on Monday, the photos in question are actually unpublished “outtakes” from a 2016 GQ magazine photo shoot, shot by photographer Nino Muñoz, that were meant as a “birthday gift” for her plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami.

Although the surgeon had shared a censored version of the photo on social media and censored images from the shoot are still available on GQ’s website, the uncensored versions of the photos were never meant to see the light of day.

“A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand, etc., covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity,” the 28-year-old explained. “I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering [my breasts] would be considered for print.”

Azalea added that she “never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release” and that it was her “understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.”

Although it is currently unclear how the photos became public, in a statement released on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Muñoz explained that the images had been “stolen.”

“My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served,” his post began.

“I’m outraged and saddened to find out that images of mine were stolen and published without my permission,” he continued. “There is currently an investigation underway. Posting these stolen images is illegal and anyone who has done so will be prosecuted.”

“I empathise with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved,” the statement concluded.

Currently, GQ has not addressed the leaks and the exact manner in which they were “stolen” from the photographer has not been revealed.

Along with Muñoz’s vow to have the culprit prosecuted, Azalea has also promised to take legal action, writing in her Monday post that she “fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this.” She added that “it’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions [and] the way it impacts my life.”