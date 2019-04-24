Here’s When Britney Spears Will Be Released from Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears’ release from the mental health facility she has been at for nearly a month is “imminent,” according to sources who spoke to The Blast.

Spears, who first entered the facility sometime in late March, has nearly completed her 30-day program at the unknown mental health facility. The sources allege that the singer is expected to be released sometime soon, though no specific date was given, and will then “transition to continue her work and recovery at home.”

News that the singer had voluntarily checked herself into treatment had first broke in early April, and The Blast‘s sources confirmed that the cause was a combination of her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health struggles and an adjustment in her medication, which caused her to become unstable.

The singer, who has struggled with her mental health in the past, was in the process of being weaned off her initial combination of medications and put on a new cocktail of medications after the initial meds lost their efficiency, a delicate process that can lead to suicidal thoughts and is described as largely being “trial and error.” The process put Spears in a “weakened” state, the sources allege, and she began feeling “very sick” on the new medication.

Now, the singer is said to be doing much better and doctors believe they have found the correct combination of medications

Proving that she is getting back on track, and dispelling rumors that she was being held against her will, Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to break her silence surrounding her treatment.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” she said in a short clip. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things — crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she continued, addressing the “Free Britney” movement. “Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

Spears added that she is “strong, and stand up for what I want!” She also asked for “little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.”