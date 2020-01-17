‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Donald Trump Impeachment Pen Tweet Draws Tons of Spirited Reactions

Pat Sajak stirred up Twitter Thursday evening when he got in on the controversy surrounding the souvenir pens Nancy Pelosi used at Wednesday’s Donald Trump impeachment proceedings. The Wheel of Fortune star tweeted, “Just bought an impeachment pen on eBay. Is it considered a donation?”

Plenty of Sajak’s followers reacted to the joke, leaving replies to the tweet like, “No, you just got some of your taxpayer dollars back.”

“Careful. I bet it has a recording device in it..” one Twitter user wrote.

I have been watching you my whole life (on TV) and I had no clue how salty you are. I love it! — Ice_Empress (@IceEmpress2) January 16, 2020

“When you get it, check the spelling, make sure it doesn’t say ‘Nancy Pelasi,’” someone else cracked.

“You can write it off as a LOSS on your taxes, I think,” another wrote.

Pelosi made headlines after she used dozens of souvenir pens bearing her name while sending the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Wednesday. At that same ceremony, she also used the pens to sign into effect seven Democratic lawmakers who will be “managers” on the impeachment trial in the Senate.

Pelosi was criticized for using the pens, with many pointing out that it was tone deaf to use them in a situation that she has been branding as “solemn” for the past weeks and months.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted that Pelosi was “so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes.” CNN host Dana Bash asserted that the pens distracted from the ceremony.

“It was unusual to see that kind of ceremony and handing out the pens and smiling for a picture in this kind of situation where the House speaker has bent over backwards to say publicly and privately, ‘This is somber, this is not a time for celebration,’” Bash said.

Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is set to begin on Tuesday; it’s not yet clear if witnesses will be called.

Meanwhile, Sajak will likely continue to crack jokes about politics on Twitter, where the 73-year-old’s followers have come to expect his mild jabs. Last month, he tweeted, “Wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear someone drop out of the Presidential primaries and say, ‘I realized I didn’t have a snowball’s chance in Hell?’”

In November, he wrote: “Now that we’re just about a year away from the Presidential contest, it’s time for our elected officials to take a break from working together on the serious issues facing our country, and turn to partisan politics.”