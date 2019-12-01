‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Makes First Public Appearance Following Emergency Surgery

Pat Sajak is in recovery after his emergency surgery. The Wheel of Fortune host was spotted out in public for the first time since Vanna White was tapped to host the show after he had to undergo an emergency procedure for a blocked intestine. The 73-year-old television personality was spotted at a Washington Capitals game with his daughter Maggie.

Sajak wore a black baseball cap at the hockey game along with a red Capitals jacket.

“Always great to see Pat around the arena,” NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin reportedly said during the third period of the game, PEOPLE first wrote. “Loves his hockey. He’s getting better. He says the worst has passed Joe B after that surgery so well wishes to Pat and the family.”

Glad to see Caps superfan @patsajak out and about and rocking the red today! https://t.co/pRVNXj49gg — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 30, 2019

The game day happened one day after Sajak took to Twitter to share a Thanksgiving message.

“At our Thanksgiving meal today we discussed politics (‘Who votes for more cranberries?’), gender issues (‘Is that a boy bird or a girl bird?’) and climate change (‘That oven is making it warm in here!’). Hope you’re having a good one, too!” He wrote.

Wheel of Fortune shocked fans in early November when it announced White would temporarily fill in for Sajak as host after he had his surgery.

“The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the show posted on Nov. 8. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled, and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

The show also revealed White’s episodes as a host will begin airing on Dec. 9.

“Vanna steps in as host and Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto join in the fun!” the show wrote on Twitter alongside two photos of White on the Wheel of Fortune set, decorated with a holiday theme.

Sajak previously shared a health update following the surgery on Nov. 11.

I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness. Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 11, 2019

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights. Check your local listings for exact times and channels.