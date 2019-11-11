Here’s What ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Looks Like as Green Arrow, Artist Reveals New Photo

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam hasn’t had any shortage of work since the FX series wrapped up in 2014. He’ll be appearing in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming return to crime cinema with The Gentleman and set to star in an adaptation of Shantaram by author Gregory David Roberts.

But Ryans.Reviews on Instagram might have sparked another role for Hunnam to step into. The artist created a mockup of the Sons of Anarchy star as Green Arrow, the DC Comics superhero we’ve seen played by Stephen Amell on The CW but have yet to see on the big screen.

With the success of Joker and the idea that Warner Bros. may finally have the DC Extended Universe, meaning we could see more faces step up to play their various characters. Hunnam’s look as Green Arrow certainly tosses his name into the ring while also giving fans something to get excited about.

“He can pull that off well,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Hunnam would be f’n AMAZING!!!!” another chimed in adding in a string of green heart emojis.

“Amazing job [ryans.reviews]!! Charlie Hunnam would be a perfect Green Arrow,” a third said.

But not all the fans were on board with the actor playing the role. Not only would he be coming in to take the spot of Amell, who has played Arrow on The CW for eight seasons.

“Nahh man. No offense but Green arrow can’t be played as good as done by Stephen Amell,” one Amell fan wrote.

“This edit is beyond dope but i really can’t picture anyone besides [Stephen Amell] playing the green arrow,” a second wrote.

And one fan was very upset that Hunnam would have the role for one specific reason.

“Nah for Hunnam, that would be such a waste of that face!” they wrote in the comments.

But the biggest comment actually came away from the Instagram post. According to one commenter, Hunnam himself saw the artwork and commented on it during a chat with ET Canada. He also spoke with the Brazilian website Omelette on the potential of a role.

“You know, I’m not a comic book fan so I don’t really know the Green Arrow. Do I look like him?” Hunnam asked according to We Got This Covered. “Have they made a Green Arrow film? … Well, come on, DC, what’s up? Give me a call!”

So could we see the former TV outlaw change sides and become a hero? Well there is likely a better chance of that than Meghan Markle as Wonder Woman.