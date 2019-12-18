What Justin Timberlake Fans Are Saying About His Return to Instagram

Justin Timberlake returned to Instagram with a peaceful sunset photo amid controversy, and fans were not letting him forget about it. The singer was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright at the end of November, sparking speculation there might be trouble in his marriage to Jessica Biel. Weeks after he broke his silence and made a public apology for the scandal, the “SexyBack” singer returned to the social media platform with a stunning photo.

“Ready for this view,” he wrote, seemingly looking forward to returning home as he continues working on the upcoming film in New Orleans.

Many fans were delighted by the singer’s photo, while others only took the opportunity to remind the actor about his recent indiscretions.

“Tennessee sunsets are the best,” one fan wrote, admiring the photo.

“That’s a magnificent view!” Another fan commented.

“Time to reflect on your sins,” another user wrote, referencing the controversy.

The photo marks Timberlake’s first post since his lengthy apology to his family after the avalanche of speculation that grew from him being spotted holding hands and seemingly getting cozy with Wainwright while on an outing in New Orleans with the cast of the upcoming film.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he ended his post.

Biel recently made her return to social media after the scandal, though she has yet to comment publicly about what happened. Things also seem to be getting better for the couple, as Timberlake left a flirty comment on one of his wife’s recent posts.