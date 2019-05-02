What Is Tristan Thompson’s Net Worth?

Tristan Thompson is one of the star players for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has earned himself a significant net worth during his short time in the NBA.

Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Thompson was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, which at the time — Cheat Sheet cites — made him the highest drafted Canadian-born player in the history of the NBA.

In 2015, Thompson signed a 5-year, $82 million contract with the Cavs, which would take him through the 2019-2020 basketball season.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thompson’s current net worth sits at $35 million but is expected to increase in the coming years. Just two years ago it was indicated that his net worth was only $8 million.

By comparison, his now ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is reportedly worth $40 million at this time.

Thompson and Kardashian began dating around 2016/2017, with the reality TV star announcing in December 2017 that she was expecting her first child and that Thompson was the father.

Shortly before she gave birth to their daughter, True, it was reported that Thompson had allegedly been cheating on Kardashian with multiple women.

The couple worked through their issues and continued their relationship, but in February if this year it was alleged that Thompson was cheating again.

This time, he was reportedly having an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kyle Jenner, Kardashians’ little sister.

Woods has denied the affair, telling Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show that they two did share an inappropriate moment, but that they were never sexual and that Thompson made the first move.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she stated. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she then confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers ended the year in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, trailed only by the New York Knicks. Unless he signs a new deal with them, the upcoming season may be Thompson’s last with the Cavs.