What Is Lizzo’s Net Worth?

Rising singer, rapper, songwriter, and flutist Lizzo is all the buzz on social media and across the music industry, and it turns out that her net worth is “Good As Hell.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has accumulated a net worth of $10 million throughout her career, which has included the release of hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.”

Prior to May of this year, several outlets, citing Celebrity Net Worth, reported that the rapper’s net worth was a cool $3 million, meaning her net worth has increased by $7 million within the span of just a few months, largely due to her increased popularity and all the opportunities that come with it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit, Michigan before later moving to Houston, Texas, Lizzo released her first album, Lizzobangers, in 2013 and was named as an artist to watch by Time in 2014. The rapper, who pens body-positive anthems, found mainstream success in 2019 when her third album, Cuz I Love You, was released through Atlantic Records. The album generated multiple hit singles and also earned two Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.

While her son “Juice” appeared on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart, garnered millions of plays on Spotify, and was used in a Tropicanna commercial, her song “Truth Hurts” was featured in Netflix’s Someone Great and her song “Boys” was featured in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart. Lizzo also voiced the role of Lydia in the UglyDolls movie, which grossed over $32 million. The rapper has generated a hefty sum from streaming royalties and album sales.

Earlier this week, the rapper debuted the music video for her new single “Good As Hell,” a song originally released in 2016 on her Coconut Oil EP. Documenting the lives of four students during Homecoming Week 2019 at Louisiana’s Southern University, the music video quickly surpassed two million viewers on YouTube, and on Monday, “Good As Hell” reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Thankful 🙏🏾✨ https://t.co/gPnoQDlwGU — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 10, 2019

The music video’s release came at the crux of new controversy surrounding Lizzo after she attended the the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves game at Staples Center Sunday night wearing a black T-shirt dress with a cut out backside. Although the rear-baring ensemble was deemed inappropriate by many, with some even calling for the musician to be banned from future NBA games, many praised the perfect timing of Lizzo’s name making headlines.

Responding to all the buzz surrounding the outfit, Lizzo said “it doesn’t really matter what goes down on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy.”