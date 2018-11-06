What Danny Masterson Has Been up to Since ‘The Ranch’ Firing

Danny Masterson has a lot of free time on his hands after leaving Netflix‘s The Ranch, and the actor has been making use of it.

Masterson was fired by Netflix last year after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. He was written off of the sitcom abruptly, despite his staunch denials. He was accused of sexual assault by a total of four women, all of whom connected his actions and his cover-up to the Church of Scientology.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, Masterson finds himself in the same predicament as men like Louis C.K., Woody Allen and others, who have to decide how to carry themselves after being condemned in the court of public opinion. He has picked up some work here and there in Hollywood, though each time his name is attached to something, there is an uproar.

Nevertheless he continues to take jobs, use social media and voice his opinion on the issues of the day in the face of constant backlash.

Here is a look at what Masterson has been up to since last winter.

Denial

Masterson has denied the allegations against him immediately and repeatedly. In a public statement, he wrote that he was “obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.”

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson went on. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Fatherhood

Masterson has been spending plenty of time with his kids in recent months. His Instagram is full of pictures of and with his daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson.

LAPD Investigation

It seems Masterson will face no legal consequences for his accusations, at least not any time soon. According to a report by Us Weekly, the LAPD and the District Attorney have come to a standstill.

“Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey has asked the deputy district attorney Reinhold Mueller, handling the Danny Masterson rape investigation, for further investigation after the case was formally presented to her almost three months ago,” a source said. “This case is being taken very seriously, and does have top priority within the sex crimes division of the office. Not because of Mr. Masterson’s celebrity status, but because of the heinous allegations by the alleged victims.”

Ongoing Appearances

Masterson also featured heavily on The Ranch even after his firing, as his scenes were filmed before his termination. He was in the entirety of season 3, part 1, before his unceremonious exit. Masterson’s character, Jameson “Rooster” Ford Bennett, was threatened by Mary’s ex-boyfriend. He left town at gunpoint, apparently never to return. He was replaced in a way by Luke Matthews, a new character played by Dax Shepard.

‘Killing Winston Jones’

Masterson was in a movie called Killing Winston Jones, which does not seem to be out yet. The film also stars Richard Dreyfuss, Danny Glover and Jon Heder, among others. It has been in production for several years, but it looks like when it gets a wide release, Masterson’s presence will be a thorn in its side.

‘In Limbo’

Another project has been announced, which Masterson both stars in and co-directs. It is titled In Limbo, and it also stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Ethan Suplee, Beth Riesgraf and Stark Sands.

The movie follows a film editor (Masterson) to the Amazon rainforest to film a mysterious shaman. Still grieving the death of his wife and daughter, Masterson’s character meets his wife’s spirit in the midst of a shamanic trance, and tries to save her from purgatory.

Shoulder Surgery

Back in July, Masterson underwent shoulder surgery. He wore a sling in several social media posts, though he never explained how he ended up under the knife.

“New shoulder, who dis?” he captioned one hospital bed post.

New York Yankees

Finally, Masterson’s New York Yankees fandom is at an all time high this season. The actor has been posting about this year’s high stakes World Series non-stop, throwing all the support he can at his preferred hometown team.