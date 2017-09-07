‘Westworld’ Star Evan Rachel Wood Breaks off Engagement

HBO’s Westworld star, Evan Rachel Wood has broken her engagement from fiancé and fellow bandmate, Zach Villa.

The Blast first reported the news a little over a month ago, but PEOPLE confirmed it via Wood’s rep on Thursday that the pair have officially called it off.

The couple’s engagement was confirmed this past January after the duo was spotted on the SAG Awards red carpet sporting silver bands on their left ring fingers, with reps confirming the news.

Wood and Villa first met in 2015 after performing together in a John-Hughes-themed cabaret in Los Angeles. The two creative artists later team up to form electro-pop duo, Rebel and a Basketcase.

The 30-year-old actress and musician was previously married to actor Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son.

Wood is best known for her roles in the critically acclaimed films, Thirteen, Across the Universe, The Ides of March and most recently, HBO’s Westworld, playing active host, Dolores.

The show, which is set to return in 2018, earned Wood an Emmy nomination for the playing fan-favorite character earlier this spring.