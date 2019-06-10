Wendy Williams Spotted Holding Hands With ‘Very Sexy’ Mystery Man Amid Kevin Hunter Divorce

Wendy Williams is moving on amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter. The talk show host shared a photograph showing her cuddling with a mystery man, who she described as “very sexy” in the caption.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over!” Williams captioned her post. “I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 [old enough to be your mother] [very sexy man] [my new life].”

In the photo, she’s holding hands with the mystery man, whose face was not shown, while relaxing near a swimming pool.

Many of Williams’ followers celebrated the date night in the comments.

“Wendy is reclaiming her time! Yasss!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“And just who the hell is this?!” another said.

“Loving single Wendy,” someone else wrote.

“You deserve this and so much more Wendy. Beyond happy for you,” another said.

The post came nearly a month after she shut down rumors that she had a boyfriend, telling viewers on The Wendy Williams Show that the “handsome” man she was seen with on May 11 was a member of her security team.

“You don’t just throw away 25 years lock, stock and barrel,” she said on the May 14 episode of her show, referencing her divorce from Hunter. “I don’t have a boyfriend but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men. … I do date. I date pretty often.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter on April 10 after 21 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. He was also fired as an executive producer on her show. Williams’ representative told Us Weekly at the time that “Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

The divorce followed reports that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby girl. He has not confirmed that he is the father.

Hunter made headlines in May when he and his and Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., got into a fight at their home in New Jersey. The 18-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and is due to appear in Essex County Family Court at a later date.