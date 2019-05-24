Wendy Williams Spotted for First Time With Son After Arrest for Assaulting Father Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams was seen with her son Kevin Hunter Jr. just days after he was charged for allegedly assaulting his father, Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

Williams, 54, was seen heading to a gala event with Kevin Jr., 18, in Washington, D.C. Thursday, reports PEOPLE. Williams held Kevin Jr.’s hand, and the two were smiling as they stayed under an umbrella to stay dry in the wet weather.

On Tuesday, Kevin Jr. was charged with simple assault in New Jersey. The alleged incident happened at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night in West Orange, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Kevin Jr. was taken to a West Orange Police Department precinct, where he was processed and released.

The altercation reportedly broke out after Kevin Jr. and Hunter got into an argument over Hunter’s request for spousal support during the divorce proceedings. According to TMZ sources, Williams dropped Kevin Jr. off at the former couple’s New Jersey home to pick up his belongings. During the time she was elsewhere, Kevin Jr. and Hunter went to a store, where the altercation happened.

TMZ‘s sources said Hunter accused Williams of “brainwashing” Kevin Jr. and put him in a headlock. Kevin Jr. tried to break free by allegedly punching his father in the face.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” Hunter told TMZ.

Williams has not commented on the alleged fight, which police are now investigating.

Williams and Hunter were married for more than 20 years before she filed for divorce on April 11. She cited “irreconcilable differences,” possibly referring to her husband’s alleged affair with Sharina Hudson. Reports claim Hunter and Hudson have a child together.

A week after the divorce filing, Hunter called police because a news van was outside his home and reporters continued to pester him. Hunter also called authorities on April 20 when Williams tried to get her belongings from their home with a moving van. The next day, he called to report an “intruder on property,” who left before police arrived.

Since the divorce proceedings began, Hunter was fired from The Wendy Williams Show, where he was an executive producer. He was also her manager and business partner in Wendy Williams Productions.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” Hunter said in a statement last month. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

He continued, “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may be facing living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

