Wendy Williams Slams ‘Selfish’ Kim Kardashian for Chicago West Debut in Kylie Jenner’s Baby Reveal

Wendy Williams is back on Kim Kardashian‘s case again, calling the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member out for debuting her baby Chicago West in sister Kylie Jenner‘s birth announcement video on The Wendy Williams Show.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago on Jan. 15, but fans had yet to get a real glimpse of the baby until Jenner confirmed Sunday that she and Travis Scott had welcomed a daughter on Feb. 1 both on Instagram and an 11-minute behind-the-scenes video.

In the video, Jenner is recorded meeting her niece Chicago in a sweet moment that quickly had Kardashian fans freaking out over the new baby. But the moment was too much for Williams, who railed against the E! celeb once again on her talk show.

“Also in the video we saw Chicago West for the first time, which is Kim and Kanye’s new daughter, which I thought was selfish..,” Williams said during “Hot Topics” on Monday. “This is Kylie’s moment to do Kylie’s thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it’s selfish.”

She also took a shot at Jenner, despite her initial congratulations.

“I thought this was cute,” Wendy said about the new mom’s video. “But, she’s only 20, what a mess.”

She then scoffed at Scott’s involvement in the baby’s life, adding that the rapper was by his girlfriend’s side for the birth “until he gets called onto set.”

Williams has lashed out at Kardashian and her little sister in the past, criticizing the KKW Beauty CEO just last week for a series of racy photos she posted on social media.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Williams began. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” the talk show host continued. “That would be like Cardi B returning to the pole on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

On Jan. 10, Williams also speculated that Scott had left Jenner after finding out she was expecting his child.

“Please, that was a split and run, in my mind,” Williams said. “Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, ‘Oh my god, what do I do now? Travis!’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out … I’ll pay child support from afar.’”

She then slammed the Kylie Cosmetics founder for her suspected plastic surgery, of which Jenner has only confirmed lip injections.

“She grew up on TV in front of us. She’s got the mid-crisis makeover already. Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you,” Williams added, “Just saying.”

But a friend close to Kardashian told HollywoodLife.com Monday that the multimillionaire moms aren’t phased by Williams’ criticism.

“As far as Kim is concerned, Wendy is a bitter, delusional troll — She’s just using Kim’s name to drum up publicity, yet again, and she’s best left ignored,” the source said. “Wendy’s criticism is so ludicrous, because, let’s face it, if Kylie didn’t want Chicago in the video she would have had her edited out, I mean, come on now.”

The insider went on to admit that Wendy seems to be obsessed with Kim. “It’s like she watches her every move and analyzes everything she says, does, or wears,” the source proclaimed. “Kim thinks it’s about time Wendy got a life of her own, and stopped fixating on hers.”



