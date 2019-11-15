Wendy Williams Shades John Legend Over People’s Sexiest Man Alive Title

At least one person doesn’t think that John Legend deserves the title of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive. After the EGOT winner was crowned with the honor earlier this week, daytime talk show host Wendy Williams slammed the decision during the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, claiming that although Legend is “cute,” the title is better suited for the likes of Jason Momoa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 13, 2019 at 11:42am PST

“Like, they’re short and they’re thin. I love them together, but not apart,” Williams said of Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, adding that she’s “not mad” over Legend’s new title when referring to Teigen’s tweet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know who I like and he’s not even the ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’” Williams continued. “I normally don’t like facial hair, but in new life, I’m meeting a lot of new men. If I could think of one person it would be Jason Momoa. Anyway, but congratulations, John.”

Defending her beliefs, Williams went on to provide a few examples of why she doesn’t think Legend is deserving of the title.

“When I think about a sexy man, I’m not thinking John Legend,” she said. “The first thing I think of is that I weigh so much more than him. If we were walking down the street and somebody wanted to spray me with a water gun, I need a man that’s going to punch someone in the face. You know what I mean?”

“If I’m not quite feeling right after leaving the club, I need a man to throw me over his shoulder and say, ‘Come on girl.’ John is not that guy,” she said. “But congratulations, Jonathan.”

Despite weighing in on the matter, Williams did, however, admit that she thinks the title should go away altogether, the talk show host stating, “I think People magazine needs to take away this ‘sexist people alive’ thing because there’s not one person about everything.”

Legend was officially crowned PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, taking the title from last year’s winner Idris Elba, which he admitted was a pretty big spot to fill.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he told the publication. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”