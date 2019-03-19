Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Living in Sober House in Wake of Months-Long Absence From Show

Just two weeks after returning to her talk show following a health crisis, Wendy Williams has revealed that she is living in a sober house.

During her Tuesday episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the Ask Wendy author opened up about her battle with sobriety, stating that she was choosing to share the news with the audience because she is “a very open and truthful person.”

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she revealed. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except god was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she continued. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

Williams went on to explain that after she goes to Pilates, she goes to “several meetings all around town in the tri-state area… I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help.” She noted that only her husband and son knew what she was doing, “not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew.”

“After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family,” she continued. “They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them.”

Williams added that the doors at the home are locked and the lights are turned out at 10 p.m., and she returns to her room, where she stares “at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth.”

The talk show host’s revelation comes just days after she announced that she launched a national resource hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), to aid those suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.

A result of a partnership between Williams’ family’s Hunter Foundation and T.R.U.S.T., the 24-hour helpline offers treatment resources to those struggling with addiction and is staffed with certified recovery coaches, who will conduct assessments and match callers with lists of treatment facilities including detox, rehabilitation, sober living, and outpatient centers throughout the country.

The launch of the hotline follows her 2018 launch of the “Be Here” National Campaign, which is designed to combat drug addiction and substance abuse in communities.