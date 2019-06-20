Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Not in a Good Place’ With Her Sobriety, Source Reveals

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding her divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams is reportedly struggling with her sobriety.

News of The Wendy Williams Show host’s struggles came from a source who spoke to Us Weekly, alleging that Williams is “not in a good place” with her sobriety. The source also alleged that “friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control.”

The daytime TV personality has been open about her struggles with substance abuse in her 20’s and 30’s, addressing her battle just days after her return to The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year following a months-long hiatus.

“You know this about me,” she said. “I told you I’ve had my bout with substance abuse. Once you’re a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life. Crack is wack. I was a mess, killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict. You can’t just clean it up and stop it.”

The allegations that she is currently struggling to remain sober come just three months after Williams announced on her namesake talk show that she had been living in a sober living facility in New York City.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she revealed at the time. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except god was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she continued. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

Shortly after she made the announcement, reports surfaced that she had suffered a relapse and had been transported to the hospital after being found drunk after she checked herself out of the facility. She returned to her talk show the following morning and subtly addressed the incident when telling her audience that she felt “wonderful.”

The news also comes amid a troubling time for the talk show host’s personal relationships. In April, after weeks of swirling rumors alleging that her husband had been unfaithful and even welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Williams filed for divorce.

In the weeks since, her relationship with Hunter has only seemed to sour, with multiple calls to police and even the arrest of their 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. on charges of assault stemming from a physical altercation with Hunter. Currently, it is not known if Hunter is going to pursue the charges against his son.