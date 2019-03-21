Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Melting Down’ Over Husband’s Alleged Infidelity

Wendy Williams spoke out about her struggles with addiction this week, but behind the scenes she is suffering in silence about her husband’s infidelity.

The Wendy Williams Show host was described as being “completely on edge,” with a source claiming that her currently living situation at a sober house, mostly due to her “melting down over her husband having a mistress.”

The source claimed in a new Entertainment Tonight report that Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress is expecting a child and will be delivering the baby any day now.

“Wendy is completely on edge,” the source said, adding that they are scared that the stress could take a dangerous toll on the talk show host.

The insider also claimed that it was Hunter’s decision to move Williams into the sober living house in Queens, New York.

“He wanted Wendy out of the way when the baby arrived,” the source told the publication.

The report also claims Williams finally came to terms with rumors of her husband’s infidelity and confronted him after she had hired a private investigator in 2018. The source told the outlet that it was during that confrontation that the talk show host fractured her shoulder, though no other details were provided.

The source added that Williams was ready to divorce Hunter, but he convinced her to go to counseling. The insider added their belief that Williams is an abused woman completely under the control of her husband.

Another source told the outlet that Hunter controls all of Williams’ decisions relating to her career, which is another reason she has not separated from him.

“Wendy struggles to make any business decisions without him,” the source said.

The new claims regarding the state of Williams’ marriage come just a few days after she spoke openly about living at a sober house to combat her addiction issues.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she revealed. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except god was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she continued. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

She ended her announcement encouraging viewers struggling with addiction to call the national resource hotline 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837) for help. The announcement came with praise from fans and other celebrities, complimenting Williams for her truthfulness.

“Wendy has been brave enough to make herself the face of addiction. It’s a disease and a very real and constant fight. It’s been extremely difficult to put herself out there and be vulnerable (as this is such a private struggle), but it’s too important a topic to ignore,” another source told ET at the time. “She is known for keeping it real, and felt the need to keep it real for her fans.”