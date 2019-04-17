Wendy Williams Reportedly in ‘Amazing Mood’ Following Divorce Filing

Wendy Williams is doing just fine after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the daytime talk show host is not letting the fact that her nearly 22-year marriage is coming to an end put her in a bad mood, and she is keeping her head high as she remains focused on her career.

“She had a renewed pep in her step. She looked really relieved and was acting like her old self,” the source told the outlet of Williams’ attitude after the divorce filings, adding that she was in an amazing mood” during the Monday, April 15, episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

A separate source told Radar Online that Williams was “happy” and “focusing on her career” as she moves ot put this behind her.

“It’s like the hills are finally alive with the sound of music again for her,” the source claimed. “When we spoke after she filed she actually sounded happy! And we are happy for her!”

The Ask Wendy author had officially filed divorce papers on Thursday, April 11, her attorney confirmed, the news coming on the heels of headline-making rumors that her husband had been unfaithful and even welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Hunter has allegedly been seeing Hudson for upwards of 10 years.

Hunter seemed to allude to his infidelity when breaking his silence about the divorce earlier this week.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” said in a statement.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” he continued in part. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”

His apologetic nature isn’t doing much to mend the rift in his relationship with Williams, however, as Page Six reports that Hunter, who has served as an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show since 2008, is currently negotiating his exit.

It is currently unclear if Hunter will remain his estranged wife’s manager and business partner in Wendy Williams Productions, which produces The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.