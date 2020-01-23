Wendy Williams Remains Silent Amid Growing Numbers in Petition Calling for Her to Be Fired

Wendy Williams doesn’t seem eager to make a Change.org petition lobbying to get her fired part of her Hot Topics. On Wednesday, the petition, which was created just days ago, surpassed its 75,000 signature goal, though the queen of gossip herself has yet to comment on it, instead dishing new details on a possible Real Housewives of Atlanta exit and other celebrity drama.

Prompted in response to her comments about Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance and her apparent mocking of those with cleft lips and palates, the petition skyrocketed to nearly 80,000 signatures as of this writing, with signees hoping that their efforts will get Williams booted as host of The Wendy Williams Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have a child that was born with a cleft lip and palate,” wrote one signee. “This was very cruel and uncalled for I take very much offense to this. She needs to be removed from daytime TV and fired.”

“There’s no excuse for anyone to make fun of someone else,” commented another in support of Williams being fired. “She is a bully and I will not watch her show and will boycott any companies who advertise on/support her show.”

“We should always accept each other for who we are,” added someone else. “This is bullying and rude totally unacceptable behavior and I nor my family will watch her show and if they don’t do something we will no longer be watching anything on this television channel either. Then the ratings will go down because I know we aren’t the only ones.”

“Bullying is NEVER ok; especially as an adult much less an adult put in a public role,” wrote a fourth. “Lead by example. Treat others how you’d want to be treated. Being kind and respectful isn’t hard; she knew better and did it anyway. Time to let her go.”

“Making fun of people with disabilities while you have a national talk show is the height of irresponsibility and ignorance,” commented another.

Titled “Get Wendy Williams Fired,” creator Corey Perry shared a note from his friends who he says have a son with a bilateral cleft lip, writing that Williams “is a disgusting human being” who should “be banned from daytime TV.”

Although Williams hasn’t been keen to address the petition just yet, she has addressed the outrage she sparked with her comments, admitting that she was in the wrong. She also revealed that The Wendy Williams Show made a donation to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.