Wendy Williams Not a Fan of Shakira Doing Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans may be cheering the announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the Super Bowl LIV halftime show as a touchdown, but daytime talk show host Wendy Williams thinks that at least one part of the duo should be kicked to the sidelines. The outspoken host and author, known for the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show, addressed the announcement during her Sept. 30 show, and she made it clear that she was not a fan of Shakira taking the stage in 2020.

“No offense to Shakira, but I think Jen could’ve handled this on her own,” Williams said, according to HollywoodLife. “Just saying, because how long is the halftime show going to be? Jen’s got a lot of hits, Shakira’s got a lot of hits… I know more about Jen than I do about Shakira, although Shakira’s an international superstar — I just wish Jen’s performance wasn’t interrupted.”

The Ask Wendy author went on to explain to her chuckling audience that she would rather see J. Lo take the stage alone on Feb. 2, 2020 and bring on guest performers.

“Jen can come out and then she can bring everybody — Pitbull, Marc Anthony, LL Cool J, Cardi B, Ja Rule,” she said. “I mean, where are we going with this? I don’t know who Shakira collaborates with, [and] I don’t even care.”

Regardless, Williams said that she plans to be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida to cheer them both on.

“But, I’ll be there [in Miami], just because it’s going to be a shake-off and that’s always interesting to watch,” she said. “I bet you both girls are juicing now until the Super Bowl and their crunch game and lunge game is going to be sick.”

News that Lopez and Shakira, both of whom have scored international hits in both English and Spanish, would be the halftime performers was confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 26. After the dup shared cropped photos of one another teasing the announcement, the NFL confirmed that they would be taking the stage.

While details of their performance will likely be kept under wraps until the very moment they take the stage, Lopez did promise “an explosion of fun and energy!”

The duo’s February performance will follow on the heels of recent Halftime Show performers Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the first Super Bowl there since 2010 and will air on Fox.