Wendy Williams Has No Kind Words for Vogue Head Anna Wintour Over Reported Party Snub

Wendy Williams is one celebrity you never want to get on the wrong side of because she never forgets a snub. This week, the Wendy Williams Show host had nothing kind to say about Vogue editor Anna Wintour just because she one snubbed her at a party. Williams called Wintour a "shriveled up old, mean pride" who is "probably not happy in her real life."

During a stop on E! News' Daily Pop, Williams was asked if there are any celebrities who might take a "swing" at her. Williams said there are some who are "nervous about me coming into parties," including Wintour because "I talk about her and her bangs." Although Williams "loves" Wintour's famous hairstyle, she will never hear that compliment directly from Williams. "I don't like having to do proper fashion. So what, because Vogue says this is in, that everybody has to wear it?" Williams said.

She went on to suggest that Wintour is not as "cool" or as "Hollywood" as she would like people to think. "You know what she looks like? She looks like a shriveled up old, mean prune. Who is probably not happy in her real life," Williams said. One reason for Williams' vitriol towards Wintour is a snub that still burns Williams.

"I was at a party and Anna Wintour turned her back to me. And she did it purposefully. I saw the whole thing," Williams explained to Daily Pop. "I said to her person, tap, tap, tap, 'Excuse me, I just wanted to say hi to Anna.' So the person gave me the wink and the, 'She doesn't want to talk to you.'" Williams recalled telling Wintour it was "okay" that she did not want to talk to her because it's "more fun talking about you!" She told Wintour she could talk about her on The Wendy Williams Show every morning.

This is not the first time Williams had unflattering things to say about Wintour. After Andre Leon Talley bashed Wintour in his memoir, Williams came to Talley's defense last year. "No one is of value to Anna Wintour. Anna Wintour doesn't care about people. Anna Wintour cares about her wig," Williams said on her show, reports The Sun. "Anna Wintour cares about her reputation. And Anna Wintour cares about who pays attention to her in fashion."

However, Williams still thought Talley should "move on" from his complaints about Wintour. "If Anna Wintour called you [André] right after you watched this piece right here, you would answer the phone get in your car, and go right into where Anna Wintour is," she said. "And that's the difference between me and you or people with a backbone."

Meanwhile, Williams' life was dramatized in Lifetime's Wendy Williams: The Movie, which airs on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess! airs immediately afterward. While on Watch What Happens Live, Williams confirmed her ex-husband Kevin Hunter had no input on either project. "I don't care what he thinks about it," she said. "No, he had no input on it because it's my life and my truth."