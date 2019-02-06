Wendy Williams: Nick Cannon Updates Talk Show Host’s Current Condition

As Wendy Williams continues to seek treatment for complications related to Graves’ disease, Nick Cannon is giving fans an update on her health.

On Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Cannon, who is serving as guest host in Williams’ absence, updated viewers on Williams’ current health, revealing that the talk show host is doing “amazing.”

“Honestly, she sounded amazing, y’all,” Cannon told the audience. “Shee jumped on the phone and first thing she said: ‘Nick Cannon, how you doing?’ I didn’t know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big. It was so amazing.

“And you know what was really awesome? She said she wanted to speak as a family unit – I talked to her, [her husband] Kevin and [her son] Little Kevin, they said they are all good. The love and the passion is still there because that’s what you need in times like this, is for your family to stick together with you.”

Cannon went on to admit that the conversation “got a little emotional” as he reflected on his own battle with autoimmune disease lupus.

“It did because when I spoke to her she just said she feels y’all love, you know what I mean? And she knows that there’s probably a lot questions that haven’t been answered and stuff. But as someone who also deals with an autoimmune condition — I was diagnosed with lupus before — I know when you go through these things and these flair-ups and stuff, you never know,” he said. “It’s day by day, y’all. You know, you one day could be a strong day and the next day you can’t even get out of bed.”

He added that Williams, who also recently suffered a hairline fracture to her shoulder, “sounded so strong and she wanted to thank each and every one of you.”

Williams has been absent from her namesake talk show for several weeks now, with The Wendy Williams Show having announced on Jan. 18 that she would be taking an “extended break” in order to seek treatment for complications tied to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” the announcement read. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

In her absence, The Wendy Williams Show has been and will continue to be hosted by a number of guest hosts, including Cannon, who will host until Wednesday, Feb. 6.