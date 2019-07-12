Wendy Williams Reveals Meghan Markle ‘Wanted to Work’ on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Before she was practicing her royal wave and walking down the halls of Buckingham Palace, Meghan Markle was attempting to be a model on The Wendy Williams Show. The revelation of the British Royal’s job hunt came during the Wednesday episode of the daytime talk show, with host Wendy Williams divulging all of the details.

“She came here to be on one of our models,” Williams told the audience, according to Page Six. “We do the fashion — things like that. This was before she met the man — the redhead — Harry, but Meghan knows Wendy Show.”

“Meghan wanted to work here,” Williams added.

This is not the first time that Williams has made the claim that the now royal had attempted to land a spot on her daytime talk show. Speaking of America’s then soon-to-be princess in February of 2018, the Ask Wendy author again stated that Markle had once applied for a position on the show.

“I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl, so this is a girl looking for game,” Williams said.

“She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here,” she continued. “She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

Although Markle never landed a spot on The Wendy Williams Show, she did have a short stint as a “box girl” on the game show Deal or No Deal, appearing on Season 2. Markle has claimed that she would categorize the gig as something she was “doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet.”

Markle would go on to have a successful acting career, appearing on the USA Network legal drama Suits from the show’s pilot in 2011 through its Season 7 finale.

Of course, Markle’s aspirations certainly have changed. In May of 2018, she officially became a member of the British Royal Family when she said “I do” alongside Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel. Now she keeps busy by caring for newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and tending to other royal matters, including her many patronages.

In January, Kensington Palace announced that the key issues that the Duchess of Sussex would champion throughout her life as a royal, with her patronages being The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works, and Mayhew.