Wendy Williams’ Staff Thinks She Is Going to ‘Completely Lose It’

Wendy Williams’ recent scandals have apparently been taking a toll on the daytime talk show.

Sources behind-the-scenes of The Wendy Williams Show spoke with Entertainment Tonight and claimed Williams may “completely lose it” if current stressors persist.

Williams’ relationship was under fire after reports surfaced that her husband, Kevin Hunter, was in a long-term relationship outside of their marriage. Hunter even reportedly moved his mistress into a $765,000 home just nine miles away from the his and Williams’ mansion.

Marital troubles have apparently been long-running, despite Williams’ claims. The sources say this rumored affair is one of the factors that is pushing her to the edge of catastrophe.

“People are extremely concerned about it and worried she is going to completely lose it because this is so catastrophic for her,” the source said. “Staff on the show are particularly concerned about the stress of it on her. To say she’s not handling the stress well is an understatement.”

This stress possibly surfaced on a Halloween episode of her talk show earlier in the week.

As she was live on camera, Williams fainted. Producers attributed it to her heavy Statue of Liberty costume, the studio lights and the loads of makeup she was wearing at the time. Williams herself hinted that she was going through menopause, which attributed to the fall.

“My blood pressure was fine, my heart rate was fine, everything was fine,” she said. “I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean. The costume got hot. Right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

Williams has not commented on ET‘s report.