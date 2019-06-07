Wendy Williams Has Hilarious Response to Paparazzi Admirer Who Asked Her Out

Wendy Williams may be open to once again finding love following her divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, but she made it clear that one paparazzi isn’t the apple of her eye.

The Wendy Williams Show host and Ask Wendy author stepped out for a night out on the town at popular West Hollywood celebrity hotspot Craig’s on Thursday night, and one photographer garnered the courage to take his chance at being her new Prince Charming.

“Wendy, I love you, boo,” the photographer said as the daytime talk show host entered her waiting vehicle, according to The Blast. “Let me know if you want to hang with a Latino.”

Williams, however, hit back with a humorous response: “I’m very busy. Get in line.”

Although Williams is single and perhaps ready to mingle after her April 11 divorce filing, it’s possible that her date invite decline Thursday night is because she already has a man. According to speculation, Williams and longtime The Wendy Williams Show DJ and resident crowd warmer upper, DJ Boof are now an item.

Rumors that the two are romantically linked were first prompted after they were spotted together at New York hip-hop festival Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

A source who had previously spoken to Page Six had alleged that prior to her split from her estranged husband, Williams and Boof had all but been forbidden from getting close, though things seem to be heating up now that Hunter is no longer in the picture. Although a second source would neither confirm or deny reports that they are dating, they slyly claimed that “a picture can tell 1,000 words.”

Fueling the rumors of a romantic link are Williams’ own previously spoken words. Shortly after she filed divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences,” the Ask Wendy author had revealed on her talk show that Boof was among the first men to ask her out on a date.

“The invitations for social events just keep pouring into my phone. They really do,” she told her audience at the time. “I was minding my own business last night, I was reading my book. All of a sudden my cell phone rings, and it’s DJ Boof, asking me out for dinner.”

Williams had added that she “told Boof, ‘I’ll see you over the weekend, pick me up on time.’”

While neither Williams nor Boof have commented on the dating speculation, sources have claimed that Williams is “open to falling in love again,” though she currently isn’t looking for anything serious. Instead, she is “having fun rediscovering herself and her feminine power.”