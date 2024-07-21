Wendy Williams' Family Reportedly Still Denied Contact Amid Legal Woes

Wendy Williams should be celebrating her 60th birthday with her family right now, but they are still forced to stay away from the former talk show host. According to PEOPLE, a source is saying that Williams' family is "rooting" for her and hope the best outcome is coming soon for her legal woes.

"Wendy Williams's family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact," the source tells PEOPLE. "But they are all rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday.

"She was, is and always will be an icon," the source added. Many echoed the sentiments of the family, offering praise to the former talk show host.

Williams has been under court-ordered guardianship due to her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. According to PEOPLE, the family has been having trouble contacting the former host since April 2022. Back in February, her sister Wanda Finnie told the outlet that the family hadn't received information on Williams' diagnosis since Fall 2021 when she was staying in Florida.

"When she was in Florida, there were a number of people involved. Even beyond family, there were doctors involved, people in Wendy's professional world that were involved," Finnie told the outlet. "She had a health team in place, nurses in place and she had family in place. She was getting healthier."

Family members claim that Sabrina Morrissey, Williams' guardian, is the only person with access to the former talk show star. "How did she go from this aunt or sister that we love and is healthy one minute to this person who's in and out of the hospital?" her sister added. "How is that system better than the system the family could put in place? I don't know. I do know that this system is broken. I hope that at some point, Wendy becomes strong enough where she can speak on her own behalf."

Morrissey wasn't reached for comment by the outlet. She recently took action against an A&E docuseries on Williams and her health, trying to stop the production from airing. A&E and the docuseries executive producer, Mark Ford, claimed "Wendy's attorney and guardianship attorneys were consulted and signed off" before the documentary series aired.

"The film was signed off on by Wendy, her management, her attorneys, the guardianship," he told PEOPLE. "They were aware of the filming all the way through. So, we did go by the book and get all the permissions that we needed to get. We went into this film thinking it was one thing, and the truth turned out to be another. Once we started seeing the truth of the situation, we couldn't ignore it. And the film had to go in the direction of the truth."