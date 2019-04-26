Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Reportedly Called Police on Her for Getting Movers

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s divorce is getting ugly. Police were called to Williams’ New Jersey home on April 20 after a fight between the daytime talk show host and her estranged husband got heated, according to Radar Online.

A police report, obtained by the outlet, reveals that Hunter called the police at 10:15 a.m. ET. Radar reported that a moving truck arrived at the home not long before Hunter placed the call to local authorities. Hunter said during the call that he had recently received divorce papers, and said he wasn’t comfortable with the 54-year-old Wendy Williams Show host removing any property from the home, according to Radar Online.

“Mr. Hunter called the Livingston Police Department for assistance today because Ms. Hunter showed up with a moving truck, and began packing items throughout the residence in order to move them to a new location,” the police report, obtained by the outlet, revealed.

Hunter “demanded” everything Williams was packing “be left alone,” the police report said, according to the outlet. He’s also said to have ordered the moving company to “vacate the premises.” Police, as well as a male friend who was present at the time, were able to get Williams and Hunter to reach a “fair compromise.”

“Ms. Hunter agreed she would remove personal belongings from the residence to include her clothing, shoes, personal paintings, and spare bedroom furnishings,” the report said. “Mr. and Mrs. Hunter mutually agreed on these terms, and further agreed that the remaining furnishings were to be undistributed.”

The disturbance at Williams’ home comes not long after the TV personality filed for divorce from Hunter on April 11, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In documents obtained by the agency, Williams cited “irreconcilable differences between the parties which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of six months.” She added that there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation” between them. While the documents did not say as much, sources told Entertainment Tonight Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, giving birth was the last straw for Williams. Williams also opened up about her struggles with her sobriety during that period.

Hunter, who was also reportedly fired from The Wendy Williams Show, addressed his divorce in a statement, Page Six reported. In it, he alluded to his alleged affair saying that he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At t he time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter’s statement said. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”