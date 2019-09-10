Wendy Williams Says She’s Dating ‘Many Men’ Amid Divorce From Ex Kevin Hunter

Ever since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams‘ dating life has become the major “hot topic,” and the daytime talk show host just revealed that she is single and already mingling. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Williams said that she is dating “many men” amid her divorce, though she failed to reveal if she’s found the one.

“I really like the new me. I don’t know who I’ve become, but I like her. She’s smart, she’s strong, she makes good choices,” the television personality said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams, who filed for divorce from Hunter in April of this year after rumors surfaced that he had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, rumors that Williams has since confirmed, has been linked to a number of men in the months since breaking things off with Hunter.

Along with seeing a doctor, who she has not identified, Williams told host Andy Cohen that “I see many men,” though she clarified that Marc Tomblin, the 27-year-old she had first been spotted with in June, is “not like that.”

“The youngest would be, like, 48. The oldest would be 65,” she explained, adding that at five-feet, 10-inches tall, the shortest she would date is “Five feet eight [inches] only.”

Continuing to speak of her romantic life, Williams pointed to her ring finger, where her wedding ring once sat, stating, “love don’t live here anymore.”

Although Williams only seems to be casually dipping her toes into the dating game again, she already has a few rules should things get serious. After the breakdown of her relationship with Hunter, it was revealed that the former couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, meaning that Hunter would be entitled to William’s reported $40 million net worth and that the fate of their joint business endeavors – including the philanthropic organization The Hunter Foundation, WW Talk Productions and Hunter Publishing Group – were left up in the air.

The TV host, however, will not make that mistake again, telling Cohen that she will “abso-f-ing-lutely” get a prenup the next time around.

While she is continuing to heal from her divorce and is exploring the possibility of romance, Williams is also gearing up for plenty more. Season 11 of The Wendy Williams Show is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 16. In preparation of the new season, Williams even made a major change to her Instagram account, removing “wife” from her bio in place of a message promoting her talk show.