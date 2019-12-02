Wendy Williams Celebrates First Thanksgiving With Family After Filing for Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams just celebrated her first Thanksgiving since separating from Kevin Hunter, and she did so with all of the ingredients necessary for a perfect holiday. Williams marked the occasion on Instagram by telling her fans that she spent with many of her loved ones by her side.

According to PEOPLE, Williams flew to Miami for Thanksgiving to spend some time with her parents, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and several other family members. The TV host chronicled the trip on Instagram by posting a photo of her family gathered around the dining table for their meal. She captioned the snap with, “Nothing feels better than food for the soul! Some @ the table some @ the pool side…but love is all around❤.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That wasn’t the only photo that The Wendy Williams Show host posted. She also gave fans a look at her very comfortable stay in her parents’ Florida home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:02pm PST

Like anyone else visiting their family home for the holiday season, Williams got to simply relax and enjoy all of her “favorite stuff” during her stay. She posted a photo of some of those goodies, including Fun Dip, glass candy, and the best kind of Freetos (Chili Cheese), along with the caption, “Forget the fancy hotel cause it’s all about family life. I’m in a guest room on a pull out bed. Big TV & my favorite stuff! I’m happy!!”

In another post, Williams showcased all of the magazine covers of herself that her mother had saved over the years. She also gave a little bit of insight into her previous goodie-filled Instagram post as she wrote, “My parents save everything & more. The pull out was so comfy & the water view with boats is everything. Btw the glass candy is from YEARS ago. Mom & I love candy. She’s got a hand full & so do I in my home❤.”

As previously mentioned, this past Thanksgiving marked Williams’ first since she split from Kevin Hunter after more than two decades of marriage. In April, Williams’ attorney confirmed to Page Six that the talk show host had filed for divorce from her husband.

The news came after it was reported that Hunter had been unfaithful to Williams during the course of their marriage. In March, Page Six reported that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to a baby girl whose father is believed to be Hunter.

Those reports aside, it is nice to see that Williams was able to simply enjoy her Thanksgiving with all of her family right there by her side.