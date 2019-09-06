Wendy Williams Gets Candid About Ex Kevin Hunter’s Infidelity on ‘The View’

Months after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams is getting candid about the infidelity that led to their split after more than 20 years of marriage. The daytime talk show host and author, who had wed Hunter in 1997, visited The View on Thursday, where she opened up about the circumstances surrounding her divorce.

“Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole ‘nother topic,” she said. “A baby. I’m not changing Pampers, I wanna be pampered! I learned from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade… What am I supposed to do, stay in the house and cry all day?”

Although Hunter had allegedly been seeing his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson for upwards of a decade, Williams said that she chose to stay with him for their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

“So I said, ‘No, no, no, no, no. I will stay here. I will make sure his braces get tightened properly…I will drive him to the SAT prep courses. I will help him do his essays for college,’” she explained. “And now he goes to Miami.”

Earlier this year, however, Williams reached her breaking point. In March, Hunter reportedly welcomed a child with Hudson, rumors that Williams has confirmed on multiple occasions, and something that she had written in her memoir would be the last straw for her.

“So now it’s time to pull the trigger, and the trigger has been pulled,” Williams said, adding that “Kevin [Sr.] will always be my family no matter what. Life moves on.”

While Williams hasn’t shied away from getting candid about the break in her marriage, she has refrained from speaking bad of Hunter, something that she says she doesn’t regret.

“I save that for when I get back to my bachelorette pad,” she joked. “It’s not just about young Kevin [their son]. Kevin’s not a bad man — big Kev, he’s not a bad man. You just can’t throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person. What does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me. That’s the way it is.”

Williams also discussed her decision to enter a sober living facility earlier this year, calling it “a place to go where you can really plot on the next part of your life.”

“I’m not a selfish mom, and I’m a very ‘plotative’ individual. I will plot on you, and that’s why I’m going into season 11 [of The Wendy Williams Show] and he’s changing Pampers,” she added.

The Wendy Williams Show returns for Season 11 on Monday, Sept. 16 on Fox.