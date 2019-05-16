Wendy Williams Breaks Down and Cries on TV

Wendy Williams broke down in tears during her Thursday episode of The Wendy Williams Show when discussing her girl’s night out amid her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The Ask Wendy author had been speaking with her studio audience on Thursday, May 16 about her recent night out with Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, and her 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr., whom she shares with her estranged husband, when she suddenly grew emotional.

“You know you all…I’ve got a whole new life going on,” she said.

Williams went on to detail her night out with Chyna and her son, which had been prompted following the former reality television personality’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show Wednesday, May 15, explaining how they did “that trick I do with my boobs” as their night of fun began.

“You know the music in the restaurant was playing and we were doing it to the music!” she said. “Everybody was so embarrassed, in a fun way! You know what I mean?”

Though the break from reality was fun, Williams, who is currently in the midst of her divorce from her estranged husband, couldn’t help but grow emotional when recalling it.

“My son looks at me like, ‘Look at mommy have fun.’ And I’m like, “Look at my boy over there. Looking at his mom have fun,” she said, her voice breaking mid-sentence. “Just saying. I’m just saying. I’m not complaining or anything like that, I’m just saying. It’s just, like, nice.”

This is not the first time that the daytime talk show host has spoken out about her life post-divorce filing. Earlier this week, she joked about having a “parade of men” following her around as she re-enters the dating game.

“I’m reclaiming my life,” she told the audience. “I don’t have a boyfriend, but I’m rediscovering my love of men…I do date and I date pretty often…”

Williams has also alluded to the trouble that led to her divorce, which was reportedly sparked due to Hunter’s alleged affair with Sharina Hudson. Speaking during a recent Hot Topics segment, she stated that there is “a hot place in hell” for women who sleep with married men.

The subtle references to her failed marriage and the alleged cheating scandal that rocked it have reportedly become a point of concern for Hunter, with a source claiming that he has considered blocking Williams from speaking his name on her talk show.