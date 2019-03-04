Wendy Williams Addresses Longterm Relationship Drama During Talk Show Return

Wendy Williams is shutting down speculation about her marriage to husband Kevin Hunter, slamming rumors during the Monday, March 4 episode of her talk show.

“I want to shout-out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” she said. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years…we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover…I know what you’ve been seeing…but hunty, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with.”

“I’m still very much in love with my husband and anyone who’s been married…you know,” she added as a photo of the couple appeared on screen.

“Marriages have ebbs and flows, marriage isn’t easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone,” Williams continued while motioning to her wedding ring. “And it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

Williams returned to The Wendy Williams Show on Monday after taking a months-long hiatus to focus on her health. The host has Graves disease, an autoimmune disease affecting the thyroid, and offered an update on her situation while addressing her audience.

“We were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation…I started to feel thyroid issues,” she said. “They’re still adjusting my meds. I’m the kind of patient, if I cough, I’m thinking, I’m dying…I can’t even tell you how many doctors I have. They pushed me in there, I get the MRIs and then I get the catscans.”

“I have a plethora of doctors,” she added. “And I’m happy to tell you that I am doing swell. And then you know it’s not a big thing for Kevin and Kevin to come with me for doctor’s appointments…So we were spending time as a family, the Hunters…and I just wanted to take some time for myself…you know I am my own best friend.”

Williams and Hunter share son Kevin Hunter Jr., and the host shared that her family is her biggest focus outside of the show.

“I just really gotta focus on being mom,” she said. “When you see us doing stuff walking down the street or stuff…just leave me alone if I’m with my kid or my husband or my mom or my dad or my sister or my brother.”

The 54-year-old’s break from the show began in December, and while she was scheduled to return in January, the show announced on Jan. 21 that Williams would be taking a “necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin