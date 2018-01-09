Wendy Williams Slams Carrie Underwood Surgery as ‘Excuse for a Facelift’

Wendy Williams is accusing Carrie Underwood of using her serious fall as an excuse to get a facelift.

Returning to TV following the holidays, the talk show host didn’t hold back during her “Hot Topics” segment, signaling in on Underwood, who has remained out of the spotlight since the serious fall she took at her home in November.

“Did you hear about her? … I really don’t know a whole bunch about it, but she allegedly fell down a bunch of steps at her house, broke her wrist,” Williams candidly addressed the topic to her audience, Hollywood Life reports. “She [Carrie] released on Twitter that we may not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means…an excuse for a face lift.”

The audience wasn’t quick to agree with Williams, causing the host to explain herself.

“No… We’re cynical! She was already cute, so I don’t know what she’s doing or what happened,” Williams said.

The award-winning country star has stepped out of the spotlight following the November fall, which left her with a broken wrist. Underwood later revealed that the fall had also left her with stitches in her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” Underwood wrote in a message to her fan club. “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

The 34-year-old was later photographed just weeks following the fall after Twitter user Adrienne Gang ran into her at the gym. Twitter users were quick to speak out with support, telling the country singer that “scars do not make people less beautiful.”