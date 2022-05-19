Weird Al Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID

✖

"Weird Al" Yankovic is one of the latest celebrities to announce that they've tested positive for COVID-19. On Instagram, the comedic singer shared a photo of the positive test that he took. He also noted that he will have to postpone a couple of upcoming tour dates as he recovers.

Yankovic wrote that he tested positive for COVID-19, but he mentioned that, luckily, he is "vaxxed and double-boosted." He went on to write that he has only been experiencing "very mild" symptoms so far. The 62-year-old continued, "But of course this means I unfortunately need to cancel the next couple dates on my tour (Saginaw & Detroit). I'm deeply sorry – we will reschedule those shows ASAP."

Rolling Stone reported that Yankovic announced his latest tour back in December. At the time, he shared that he was going on the road for an encore of his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which he is calling The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Like before, the tour focuses on Yankovic's lesser-known tracks instead of his many famous parody songs. In total, the tour, which kicked off on April 23, will consist of 133 stops. It will come to an end in October at Carnegie Hall in New York City, marking the first time that he'll play at the venue.

"I've loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I've ever had on stage," Yankovic said about the tour. "So I've been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!" Comedian Emo Phillips will serve as the opening act, just as he did for Yankovic's previous tour. Back in 2017, Yankovic told Rolling Stone of working with Phillips, "He's one of my oldest friends, and I also happen to think he's one of the funniest guys in the world. I know that my fans love Emo from his appearance in UHF and also because he's Emo. He's an icon." The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour originally took place in 2018 and, unlike Yankovic's past concerts, was staged without video screens, costume changes, and, of course, some of his more famous parody covers.