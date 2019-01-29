Watch: Tarek El Moussa Kicks off Long Weekend With His Son in Adorable Kiss-Filled Video

Tarek El Moussa may have a new bachelor pad and a busy schedule, but the Flip or Flop star still has time for his kids.

I just can’t with this boy!!!! This was on my story but for those who don’t watch my stories I had to share❤️❤️❤️….. what did everyone think of tonight’s episode?? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Friday to share a cute video of his son, 1-year-old Brayden giggling as El Moussa tickled and kissed the little boy.

“I just can’t with this boy!!!! This was on my story but for those who don’t watch my stories I had to share … what did everyone think of tonight’s episode?” El Moussa captioned the short video he had previously shared in his Instagram Stories.

Brayden, who fell into a pool while in the care of a nanny back in May, was all smiles and giggles at his dad’s attention.

El Moussa had previously shared a photo of with his daughter Taylor, 6, as well as Brayden sitting on a couch in the home improvement star’s new home in Newport Beach after some time away.

Back to #DADLIFE!!!! Cabo was fun… Vegas was a blast… but nothing compares to being at home with my babies!!!❤️❤️❤️ them!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

“Back to [dad life]!!!! Cabo was fun … Vegas was a blast … but nothing compares to being at home with my babies!!!” El Moussa captioned the post.