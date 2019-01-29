Celebrity

Watch: Tarek El Moussa Kicks off Long Weekend With His Son in Adorable Kiss-Filled Video

Tarek El Moussa may have a new bachelor pad and a busy schedule, but the Flip or Flop star still […]

By

Tarek El Moussa may have a new bachelor pad and a busy schedule, but the Flip or Flop star still has time for his kids.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Friday to share a cute video of his son, 1-year-old Brayden giggling as El Moussa tickled and kissed the little boy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Tarek and Christina El Moussa Continue to Prove They’re Cordial While Goofing off on ‘Flip or Flop’ Set

I just can’t with this boy!!!! This was on my story but for those who don’t watch my stories I had to share … what did everyone think of tonight’s episode?” El Moussa captioned the short video he had previously shared in his Instagram Stories.

Brayden, who fell into a pool while in the care of a nanny back in May, was all smiles and giggles at his dad’s attention.

More: Tarek El Moussa Raises Money for ‘Flip or Flop’ Contractor With Cancer

El Moussa had previously shared a photo of with his daughter Taylor, 6, as well as Brayden sitting on a couch in the home improvement star’s new home in Newport Beach after some time away.

“Back to [dad life]!!!! Cabo was fun … Vegas was a blast … but nothing compares to being at home with my babies!!!” El Moussa captioned the post.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts