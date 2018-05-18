Watch Prince Harry and Prince William Greet Fans Ahead of Royal Wedding

Ahead of his royal wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry greeted well-wishers alongside his brother and best man, Prince William.

With his brother and best man at his side, Prince Harry was greeted with shouts of “good luck” from fans waiting to greet the soon-to-be newlywed just a day before his wedding, the duo carrying out a surprise walkabout outside of Windsor Castle.

Harry took time out of his busy schedule to chat with the crowds, who are already lining the streets in anticipation of the May 19 nuptials, asking fans where they had traveled from and how long they had been waiting.

When asked how he was feeling, he replied by saying “Relaxed, of course.”

On the big day, the Princes are set to arrive at St. George’s Chapel, where the wedding is being held, at 11:20 a.m. local time (6:20 a.m. ET) “most likely by foot and will enter via the West Steps,” according to a statement from Kensington Palace. “This will allow Their Royal Highnesses to acknowledge all of the people gathered in the Castle precincts, including the 200 charity representatives gathered in the Horseshoe Cloister at the bottom of the steps.”

At around the same time, Markle, along with her mother Doria Loyce Ragland, will leave their overnight accommodations at the Cliveden House Hotel and head to St. George’s Chapel, a journey that members of the public will be able to see.

“We expect the journey into the Castle to take them along part of the Long Walk, allowing members of the public gathered there to see the car as it passes,” a statement from Kensington Palace reads. “There will also be a brief stop at the Castle where Ms. Ragland will head onto the Chapel and Ms. Markle will be joined by some of the Bridesmaids and Page Boys before she continues her journey to the church, where she will enter via the West Steps.”

The bride and groom arrived in Windsor Thursday for a dry-run of the royal wedding, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle practicing reciting their vows behind the closed doors of St. George’s Chapel. Earlier in the day, the royal wedding choir, an all-male choir, was heard practicing.

During the rehearsal, military personnel, including soldiers from the Household Calvary, marched through the streets of Windsor. They were joined by the Band of Household Calvary, giving royal watchers, who are already camping out in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple on the big day, a tease of the music that will be played on May 19.