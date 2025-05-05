Legendary artist, musician, and animator Jim Smith died on Friday, May 2. He was 70.

The artist, who worked on several classic series for CBS, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, died of a heart attack.

Smith is best known for founding animation studio Spümcø with his production partner John Kricfalusi, and for creating Nickelodeon’s iconic 1991 series The Ren & Stimpy Show during his time at the studio.

He began his career in the 80s, doing storyboard and layout work for shows like The Real Ghostbusters and Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures.

Later on, he worked on even bigger series like Samurai Jack and Tiny Toon Adventures.

Smith was also an accomplished musician. Most famously, he composed and played the guitar section of the Ren & Stimpy intro. He also worked on music videos for artists like Bjork and The Rolling Stones.

Plenty of Smith’s colleagues memorialized him on social media following the news of his death.

“Happy trails to Jim Smith, cartoonist and musician, who has gone on to the big cartoon studio in the sky,” said Spümcø co-founder Bob Camp in a Facebook post. “He was one of the 4 original Spumco big shots who co-created the Ren and Stimpy Show and the best draftman out of all of us.”

“Oh man, we’ve lost another one of my artistic heroes,” wrote writer Richard Purcel in an Instagram post.

“I met Jim working my first animation gig on Tiny Toon Adventures where he had already commanded respect as one of the best in the business,” his caption continued. “He studied classic film composition, taught life drawing. He was a mentor, patient, and humble. His skills were undeniable. Rest in Peace, Jim. You made the world a much better place.”