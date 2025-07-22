Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s Forgotten Cameo on a ’90s Sitcom

Ozzy Osbourne, rock legend, passed away earlier today at 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman died just weeks after his final show with the band that made him a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and an international icon.

Throughout the years, the “Prince of Darkness” made several memorable cameos on various movies and TV shows, like in Austin Powers or Moulin Rouge!. However, one of his more obscure cameos came in a forgotten teen sitcom.

The 1990 coming-of-age series Parker Lewis Can’t Lose ran for three seasons on FOX, and sported plenty of celebrity cameos from big names like Luke Perry, Sonny Bono, Donny Osmond, and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. But Ozzy’s one-line cameo in the series was one of the series’ most memorable moments.

In the episode “Rent-A-Kube,” the father of series protagonist Parker Lewis hires a security guard for the video rental store he owns. Unfortunately, the guard proves to be too good at his job, so his father has to fire the guard.

The boys propose finding the guard another job and attempt to get him a job as a musician before discovering his music is “too geeky” and “he’s setting music back worse than Ozzy Osbourne.” Suddenly, there’s a cutaway to the musician himself, where he declares “hey, you don’t have to bite my head off.”

Watch the clip below.