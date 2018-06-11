Watch Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Flawlessly Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton showcased their perfect royal curtsies to Queen Elizabeth during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Less than a month after the royal wedding, Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, proved that she is fit for royalty when she showed off her flawless curtsy alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Kate, Meghan and Harry curtsying to the Queen on balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/I0Fs8R928O — Jason Ashby (@Jashalee) June 9, 2018

The royal sisters-in-law stood side-by-side during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, which was held to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday, alongside husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, and the rest of the Royal Family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate was the first to curtsy, followed by Markle, while Prince Harry simply bowed his head in respect.

This is not the first time that the new royal has taken after Middleton. During her first public appearance as a Duchess, just three days after her May 19 nuptials, the former Suits actress drew comparisons to Middleton with the outfit she wore to the Garden Party held to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

Markle opted to wear London-based womenswear label Goat Fashion’s “rose-pink” “Flavia” pencil dress, which she paired with pumps, a Wilbur & Gussie clutch, and a custom Philip Treacy hat.

The look was nearly identical to Middleton’s first Garden Party ensemble in 2012, so much so that their hats were even tilted in the same direction.

Did Meghan Markle Model Her Garden Party Look After Kate Middleton? See Their Outfits Side-by-Side. pic.twitter.com/V0KYT6XSOs — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 22, 2018

It comes as no surprise that Markle has flawlessly aced royal etiquette and royal dress given that she will reportedly be spending six months in royal training following her marriage to Prince William.

It has been reported that Queen Elizabeth’s assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen, has decided to stay with the Royal Family as an interim private secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during which time she will help Markle learn the ropes of being a royal.

“It will be six months of listening,” a source told the Times, via Harper’s Bazzar. “She is seeking out advice on a range of people. She is going to proceed with humility. It is not going to be quiet, though. It’s going to be a very busy office.”

The source added that Markle’s previous career as an actress has helped her prepare for the new lifestyle as “she is used to a demanding schedule.”

Markle’s “princess school” reportedly started prior to the wedding, with Cohen informing her on the monarchy and Commonwealth.