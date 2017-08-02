How to Watch Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert

After the horrific attacks that took place last month in Manchester, England, Ariana Grande will headline a star-studded benefit concert today to raise money for the victims at her concert.

The “One Love Manchester” event will be broadcasted live from the sold-out Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, located just a few miles away from the Manchester Arena.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Ariana Grande Visits Manchester Victims In Hospital Ahead Of Benefit Concert

Coldplay, Mumford and Sons, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Little Mix will be joining Grande to honor the lives of 22 concertgoers.

MORE NEWS: Ariana Grande’s Brother Shares Emotional Response To Terror Attacks

Supporters from all over the world can watch the live-stream for free at YouTube and Grande’s Facebook page. Freeform will be broadcasting the concert in its entirety immediately after it ends, while a one-hour highlights show will go out to all ABC stations after the NBA finals.