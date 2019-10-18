Watch Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Adorably Dance to ‘Rise and Shine’ Remix, With Surprise Travis Scott Cameo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster can now hear music from both mom and dad ever since Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” bit got turned into a song remix. Jenner caught Stormi on camera dancing and bopping back-and-forth to the new tune, however, she got confused and thought it was her dad’s melody. Jenner clarified for her daughter that it was in fact “mommy” singing but Stormi still wanted to hear Scott.

View this post on Instagram daddy’s girl 🙄🙄😍 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 17, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

In the clip, Stormi shows off her smile while enjoying the sound as her mom says, “Yes! Do you like it?” to which Stormi replied, “Daddy sings!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner tells her, “No, baby, that’s mommy!” and Stormi responded with confusing, saying, “Mommy?”

She then proceeded to request one of her dad’s songs, saying, “Daddy singing.”

“Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?” the cosmetic mogul asked, continuing with, “Okay, okay” as she grabs the phone to turn the song to a new one.

Stormi rocked to the beat in a tie-dye shirt with red leggings and white sneakers. Once Scott saw the post, he immediately took to the comment section and wrote, “[heart eyes emoji] Wild [red heart emoji].”

This follows Jenner’s YouTube video of her Kylie Cosmetics office headquarters tour and towards the end of the 16 min video, she goes to wake up Stormi from a nap and when she walks into the room, she sings, “Rise and Shine.” Since then, several celebrities like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have made comments on when Jenner might consider a singing career. Grande even made her own version of the phrase and posted it to her Instagram Story, even asking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star if she could sample it in a song, and Jenner happily agreed saying, “As long as I’m in music video.”

Something else that caught fan’s attention in her office tour was the fact that she has a champagne machine for her employees.

“I have this amazing champagne machine, this Kylie Cosmetics champagne machine, which is everything, so,” she told viewers before admitting that she hasn’t used the machine herself but has witnessed others in the office participate.

“I haven’t used it, but I’ve seen some people get champagne for sure,” she added.

While Jenner is busy being a billionaire, she may just venture down the music route if her new clip turns into more of a thing. Only time will tell!