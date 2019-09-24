Watch: Demi Moore Details Being Sexually Assaulted at 15 in Harrowing Diane Sawyer Interview

Amid Demi Moore‘s new memoir release, the actress has revealed an incredibly dark upbringing that wasn’t known to many. In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, Moore, 56, discusses when she was sexually assaulted at age 15, revealing even more details than what she wrote about in Inside Out.

FULL INTERVIEW: “I lost myself.” @justdemi sits down one-on-one with @DianeSawyer and tells us about her new book #InsideOut that revels aspects of her devastating past. https://t.co/XfiCga6CV7 pic.twitter.com/56xhZrW4aS — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 23, 2019

In the memoir, which she dedicated to her three daughters and her mother, who had a troubled past that contributed to Moore’s tumultuous upbringing, Moore detailed her parents’ alcoholism and mother’s suicide attempts, which she witnessed at a young age. She also wrote about going to bars with her mother as a teen after her parents’ divorce. She said her mom would bring her out so that men would notice them.

One night out at a bar, when she was 15, ended in rape, Moore said. She returned home to find a man she and her and her mom knew inside their apartment with a key.

“It was rape,” she wrote. “And a devastating betrayal, revealed by the man’s cruel question: ‘How does it feel to be whored out by your mother for $500?’”

Moore told Sawyer that she didn’t actually believe her mother “sold her” that night.

“I think, in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” she said. “But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

Also during her teenage years, Moore discovered that the man she thought was her biological father was not — and that he was secretly her stepfather. Following the revelation and her parents’ divorce, she dropped out of high school and moved out, setting out to become an actress. It’s a career she excelled at, becoming one of the highest-paid actresses among her several blockbuster hits, but one that also came with its own set of struggles.

She married actor Bruce Willis and had three daughter with him, but years after their divorce went through another difficult chapter, going through a period of time where she did not speak with Willis or their three kids. Her mental health deteriorated.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?’” Moore told Sawyer. “I mean, from where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, like, how did I get here?”

“If I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself,” she said.

Inside Out is available anywhere books are sold.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty