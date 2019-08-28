VMAs 2019: Miley Cyrus Holds Hands With Kaitlynn Carter After ‘Slide Away’ Performance

Miley Cyrus took the stage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night to perform her new song “Slide Away,” which is a breakup track many suspect to be about her ex Liam Hemsworth.

After the show, Cyrus was seen out in New York City with Kaitlynn Carter, with the duo photographed holding hands as they walked into Up and Down nightclub.

Cyrus was wearing a white crop top, jeans, tan patterned jacket, black boots and a brown hat while Carter opted for a white T-shirt, a gray jacket, jeans and sneakers.

The two women were also seen together backstage during the VMAs ahead of Cyrus’ performance, with cameras capturing Carter tenderly place a hand on Cyrus’ head before the former Disney Channel star headed to the stage. Cyrus’ performance was understated, with the singer taking the stage in a simple black dress and heels to deliver her song “Slide Away” which contains references to oceans and city lights and being 17 and moving on from a relationship that no longer serves you.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split on Aug. 10 and Hemsworth filed for divorce on Aug. 21. On Aug. 22, Cyrus addressed the relationship on Twitter, adamantly denying that she cheated on the Australian actor.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she shared. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Shortly after Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split was reported, photographs began circulating of Cyrus and Carter kissing while on vacation in Italy. The two have since been seen together in Los Angeles and they even sent Carter’s ex Brody Jenner a weed bouquet for his birthday last week. Carter and Jenner had announced their split earlier this month.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the women are “staying together” in Los Angeles after their recent Italy trip. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

