‘Virgin River’ Actor Callum Kerr’s Parents’ Cause of Death Revealed After Being Found Dead at Home

French prosecutors have revealed more about the deaths of Callum Kerr’s parents. The Virgin River actor’s mother Dawn Searle and stepfather Andrew Searle were discovered dead in their rural southwest France home last Thursday. Their bodies were discovered by one of their neighbors. Police have now revealed Mr. Searle died by hanging and Mrs. Seale died from “multiple blows to the head with a blunt and sharp-edged object,” according to a report from the BBC.

However, the prosecutors in the city of Rodez, France, are telling the press that the circumstances around the deaths are still unclear. “The investigation is ongoing, particularly to determine whether the tragedy resulted from a domestic crime followed by suicide or involved a third party.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, no object or weapon capable of causing Ms. Seale’s severe head injuries was found. The statement also said the property seemed to have been “searched superficially.” A box of jewelry and cash were found nearby. However, the firefighters who responded to the alert discovered that Mr. Seale had “no visible defensive wounds.” Toxicological reports are underway to discover if there was any foul play.

Kerr, a Scottish model and actor who is best known for his role in Netflix’s Virgin River and will soon be known for his role as Smoker in the second season of the live-action adaptation of One Piece, shared a family statement on his parents’ unexpected passing.

“At this time, Callum and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr),” his post on Instagram said, “while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle. No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding.”