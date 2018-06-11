Vince Vaughn Spotted in Public for First Time Since DUI Arrest

Vince Vaughn was spotted in public for the first time since his DUI arrest over the weekend on Monday.

The Wedding Crashers actor was seen by paparazzi walking along the streets of Manhattan Beach, California with a blended juice beverage in one hand and a shopping bag in the other.

According to The Blast, Vaughn had a pained look on his face as he spotted the photographers.

Vaughn’s arrest took place at a DUI checkpoint outside of LA early Sunday morning. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Both Vaughn and an unnamed male passenger were held on $5,000 bond at the Manhattan Beach police station. Vaughn’s wife, Kyla Weber, was seen using the station’s back entrance on Sunday morning and left with a police escort. Photographers presume she was there to pick up Vaughn.

Vaughn has yet to comment on the matter, though he has never had legal troubles with drinking and driving in the past. His only previous run-in with the law took place back in 2001 while filming the John Travolta movie Domestic Disturbance.

The incident took place at a local bar while filming when two other men started a bar fight Vaughn and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg got caught up in. The two were arrested when the police arrived, while actor Steve Buscemi was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed several times during the scrap.

Known for his comedic acting, Vaughn has taken a more serious turn with his recent rolls, starring in the 2017 prison drama Brawl in Cell Block 99 and the second season of True Detective as a crime boss. He’s set to star in upcoming films like Fighting With My Family (a professional wrestling biopic produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), Dragged Across Concrete and Against All Enemies.

“My mind kinda shifted,” Vaughn told IndieWire back in October. “I stated to think that I wanted to do different things.”

Vaughn and Weber first started dating after he broke up with Jennifer Aniston, and the couple have now been married for eight years and had two children. He talked about how happy he was with his relationship in a 2011 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“I met the best girl in the world. It gives you such a great purpose in your life,” he said at the time. “If I would’ve met her, I would’ve done it a long time ago so I’m very, very happy.”