Vince Vaughn Mugshot Released by Police After DUI Arrest

Vince Vaughn’s mugshot has been released by police following his DUI arrest early on Sunday morning.

Vaughn was arrested at a police checkpoint at 1 a.m., according to a report by The Blast on Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Both were misdemeanor charges, and the actor was released several hours later on $5,000 bail.

In his mugshot, Vaughn offers a tentative smile. He doesn’t look particularly worse for wear, though sources at the Manhattan Beach Police Department told TMZ that he was combative with the officers that stopped him in the middle of the night.



Vaughn had a male passenger in the car with when he pulled up to the checkpoint. Police said that as soon as they asked the men to step out of the car for a sobriety test, they became uncooperative. In the end, both were arrested, and both were charged with obstructing a police officer. The unnamed passenger was also saddled with a public intoxication charge, while Vaughn was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

This is the actor’s first DUI charge. While he has played many characters for whom drinking is a major vice, Vaughn himself has never had a major issue that made headlines.

The only possible exception was Vaughn’s 2001 arrest in Wilmington, North Carolina. The only other time the actor was sent to jail was after a brawl in a bar while filming John Travolta’s Domestic Disturbance.

At the time, Vaughn went out to a local bar with co-star Steve Buscemi and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg. According to a report by E! News, the three were preparing to leave when they were drawn into a fight with two local young men — one 21 and one 20 years old.

The older of the two attackers reportedly stabbed Buscemi in the head, neck and arm in the course of the melee. The actor was rushed to the nearby New Hanover Regional Hospital in critical condition. He was discharged the next day, but flew home to New York for several days to recover. The young man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, Vaughn and Rosenberg were also arrested in the scuffle and held overnight. They were released on $600 bond each and the filming schedule was not interrupted, but they had to return to a local court several months later to settle the incident.

So far, Vaughn and his representatives have not commented on Sunday morning’s arrest.

The actor is now married with two children, and works behind the scenes as a producer as often as he gets in front of the camera. He is notoriously private with his personal life.