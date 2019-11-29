Vin Diesel Posts Shirtless Photo to Mark End of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Shooting, and Fans Were Impressed

Vin Diesel is showing off his hard work in the gym and on the set of Fast & Furious 9 all while pausing to reflect on his blessings during Thanksgiving. The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself at the gym, writing in the caption about all the hard work he put in on set of the ninth Fast & Furious film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Nov 27, 2019 at 6:36pm PST

“After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9… A film I am so immensely proud of,” Diesel captioned the photo. “Before entering the next character and film project… so much to be excited about… Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick… Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot.

He continued, “Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center. To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add. Hahaha.”

He added a string of hashtags, including “holiday season,” “grateful,” “blessed” and “dad bod.”

Fans took to the comments section to gush over the movie star’s ripped physique, with many leaving heart-eye emojis.

“Looking good Vin!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Getting in shape Vin,” another said. “Looking forward to the next Riddick.”

“Keep up the great work my man,” another said.

“I’m so very happy for you and all of your accomplishments! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family Vin! And one more thing….. that is Sooo NOT a Dadbod! [laughing out loud],” another joked.

Diesel has been documenting the film production process as well as his progress in the gym, including a video of himself using an ab wheel while tearing the name of one of his Fast 9 co-stars. He said he was thinking about putting out a remix of one of the new cast member’s famous songs but wasn’t sure if it was too personal. He then proceeded to do a few ab well rollouts.

One of the new faces in the Fast & Furious franchise is Cardi B, who Diesel revealed in October from the set of the film. The rapper admitted she was exhausted as she appeared alongside the actor in an Instagram video taken in the midst of filming, but couldn’t be happier to have joined the cast in a yet-to-be revealed character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 22, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel says in the video. “I know I’m exhausted. I literally — we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.”

“I’m tired,” Cardi chimes in. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one.”

“We’re so blessed,” Diesel agrees. “The last day of filming in the U.K. All love always.”

Fast & Furious 9 is set for a May 2020 release.